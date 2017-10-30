The consecutive successful completion of Euro food-2015, 2016, 2017 further with this enthusiastic move we are looking forward to organize “21st Euro Global Summit and Expo on Food & Beverages” (Euro Food-2018) at Berlin, Germany from March 8-10, 2018 that is focused around the theme “Unfolding the Emerging Technologies in Food and Beverages”.
