California Wire Products is excited to announce their upcoming 70th year business anniversary.

Corona, CA – September 2017 – California Wire Products (Cal-Wire), one of America’s leading wire mesh partitions manufacturers, has announced their upcoming 70-year anniversary. Founded in 1948, Cal-Wire has worked hard over the past seven decades to earn their reputation as the West Coast’s leader in wire mesh products.

While Cal-Wire has been building their outstanding reputation within the community, they have also been developing a line of durable products, which include, but are not limited to:

• Partition Walls and Cages

• Lockers

• Infill Panels

• Machine Guarding

• Safety Pallet Rack Backing

• Window Guards

Cal-Wire’s woven meshes are available at multiple specifications and weave patterns. However, their prefabricated products are only a portion of their services. They also offer expert custom design.

Custom Design and Wire Mesh Partitions Manufacturers

Cal-Wire is a leader in custom design services with the goal of ensuring their customers achieve superior results for their projects. Using 3D technology, Cal-Wire provides their custom design customers the ability to build and visualize their custom design products to ensure their projects unique needs and specifications have been met. This technology allows Cal-Wire to offer their clients an easy and no hassle view of their custom design.

Cal-Wire’s dedication to improving their customer service and products has not gone without notice. In fact, their hard work earned them the 2017 Corona Award in the Partition Construction Category. The Corona Award Program is a yearly local recognition awarded to small businesses within the community who show outstanding progress and commitment.

For more information regarding Cal-Wire’s long-standing history in the community, or to request a custom design quote, please contact Cal-Wire directly.

About Cal-Wire

Cal-Wire is one of the country’s leading wire mesh partitions manufacturers, supplying high quality, durable wire mesh products ideal for any construction project, fences and machine guards, agricultural needs, and much more.

