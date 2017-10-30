30, October 2017: Bourbon barrel aged K’Paui is now available in the Bent Kettle taproom at 10 N. Water Street West, Fort Atkinson, WI.

This is a completely different version thanks to nine months in a Heaven Hill barrel along with a few extra pounds of flaked coconut. Its thinner bodied with dark fruit notes, some roast/char from the barrel, subtle coconut aroma & flavor, some lactobacillus tang (slight sour notes) and boozy bourbon. It weighs in at 8.7% and fall seems to be the perfect weather for this beer.

Growlers are available!

About K’PAUI Coconut Porter:

K’Paui is made with real coconut. It has a super solid malt backbone with big dark chocolate and light roast character. Tons of coconut aroma and flavor. Tastes like a candy bar in a glass without the sweetness of candy.

First Brewed: July 14, 2016

Available: Planned year round

Malt Style: Complex American Malt Bill

Hops: Willamette

Yeast: American Ale

Color: Black

IBU: 35

ABV: 7%

Other Bent Kettle Craft Beer Flavors on Tap:

Go Faster Amber Rye Ale

Slight malt, more in taste than body. A fruity oakiness. Satisfying.

Thwack! Smoked IPA

Lightly-smoked for subtle rounding, but the main course is still lipsmacking hops.

K’Paui Wowie Hemp Seed Coconut Porter

Very coconut-y. Like a dark beer made for the beach.

Rum-Barrel Aged K’Paui Wowie Porter

This one is different!

Insolence Double IPA

Bent Kettle’s flagship brew!

Bent Kettle Taproom Hours:

5 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, although the proprietors reserve the right to remain open “’til close” if there’s a good crowd going. In addition, the taproom is available to book for special events and parties.

