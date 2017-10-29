The founder of the Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery talks about the importance of support.

Plano, TX, SEPT25, 2017 – Undergoing bariatric surgery is an important step in addressing obesity head on, but it’s only the first in a journey that will last a lifetime. To increase the chances of attaining success and maintaining it down the road, support is critical before and after a procedure.

“Some people falsely believe bariatric surgery works like a magic bullet,” explains Dr. Nick Nicholson, founder and lead surgeon at the Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery. “While surgery promotes positive weight loss, long-term success hinges on patient commitment to making significant lifestyle changes and keeping them in place.”

To help ensure patients receive the support needed to stay on a healthy path, the Nicholson Clinic follows a strict routine of pre-surgical counseling and post-surgical assistance. Patients begin their journeys not only meeting with doctors, but also with support staff members who help prepare them for what to expect physically, nutritionally and emotionally.

“Bariatric surgery requires patients to make dramatic changes to their lifestyles to ensure success,” explains Dr. Nicholson. “It is the aim of pre-surgical counseling to ensure patients go into procedures with a full understanding of the commitment that will be required to support healthy, post-surgical lifestyles.”

Following surgery, patients also receive ongoing assistance to help them adjust to their changing bodies and lives. Patient support groups, for example, are available to ensure assistance remains constant months and even years down the road.

“Bariatric surgery is only one piece of the weight-loss puzzle,” says Dr. Nicholson. “Our greatest success stories come from patients who are committed to making lasting changes in diet and exercise habits, and have the support necessary to follow through. That is why our team is committed to walking alongside patients throughout their journeys.”

The Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery specializes in helping patients address obesity-related concerns. The clinic’s staff is committed to helping patients not only in attaining their weight-loss goals, but also maintaining them years down the road. To find out more, contact the Nicholson Clinic or visit it online at www.nicholsonclinic.com.



About Nicholson Clinic

Founded by Dr. Nick Nicholson, one of the country’s leading weight loss surgeons and co-author of “Weight Loss Surgery: The Real Skinny,” the Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery offers a variety of options to help patients gain control of their weight and their lives.