La Trobe University:-

The La Trobe University is a multi-campus university based in the state of Victoria, Australia. With learning, teaching, and research designed to enrich the world, and a history of academic innovation, La Trobe University is leading the way in higher education. La Trobe has been one of Australia’s pioneering universities for almost 50 years. La Trobe offers undergraduate, postgraduate and online courses across its two colleges of Arts, Social Science and Commerce (ASSC) and Science, Health and Engineering (SHE). This university is a globally recognized university, transforming the lives of its students, many being the first in their family to attend university, and playing an important role in its local communities. These are achievements of which we can be justly proud. Some our La Trobe’s notables are Daryl Guppy, Elaine Carbines, and Michael O’Keeffe.

Why study at La Trobe Online?

The standing of a reputable university with the flexibility to study anywhere, anytime. The Bachelor of Business La Trobe online courses offer support, a simple approach, and the chance to have study fit around your life, not the other way around.

Online Business Degree with La Trobe University:-

This fully online degree helps you to build the knowledge, and skills necessary for a career in a wide range of areas within business & management, and the not-for-profit & public sectors. The Business courses Online is designed to allow you to complete a core focused on developing transferable business skills, a major in marketing, and three elective subjects. The program adopts enquiry based learning approach that helps you to develop important problem-solving, and decision-making skills relevant to any business. Graduates go on to develop careers in the management of large, medium & small businesses in government, and private sectors, both domestically, and internationally.

The La Trobe University offers online business degree, you can choose from:

* Bachelor of Applied Business

* Bachelor of Applied Business (Marketing)

* Bachelor of Applied Business (Management)

Entry Requirements:-

For admission to the Online Business Degree La Trobe University, one of the following is required:

* Completion of Year 12, with a score in English of at least 25, or

* An equivalent academic level achievement, or

* At least 2 years of work experience, after leaving school.

* If you are not at least 18 years of age, parental consent will be required by completing an appropriate form.

* All students are required to undergo the online Didasko Literacy, and Numeracy Assessment, and achieve a pass mark of 60%.

* Mature Age Students will be individually assessed, and may be offered enrollment in the Bachelor, Diploma or Associate Degree program depending on their learning intention, and past academic achievement.