As a hardcore Captain America fan who probably religiously collects Captain America official merchandise and memorabilia, you would know that the superhero was invented by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby and made his debut way back in 1941. The fact that Captain America aka Steve Rogers has endured over seven decades shows how widespread his popularity is. After the Marvel hero was portrayed by Chris Evans in both the Captain America and Avengers film series, the character gained an even bigger fan following. While you may call yourself the biggest Captain America fan in the universe, there might be some facts about him that even you aren’t aware of. Here are some of the top trivia about the super soldier, who has steadfastly defended the world against evil forces.

He was initially called Super American

The creators of the character had originally thought about naming him Super American. It is believed that since the word super was already being associated with a lot of comic book heroes, the name was changed before the final launch. Aren’t we all glad that this happened? Super American just doesn’t have that ring to it like Captain America does. Also, the character was welcomed with arms wide open and the debut comic quickly sold over a million copies. Continuing with the success, today Captain America t-shirts online too sell in millions. While we cannot vouch that this fortune has its root in the name, we’re positive that Super American just wouldn’t have been as sought after.

Steve Rogers isn’t the only Captain America

We’re all aware about the several Green Lantern characters in the DC Universe, very few people know that even Captain America has had more than one persona. After Rogers’ brief death, his sidekick James Buchanan Barnes better known as Bucky assumed the role. Isaiah Bradley was designated as the “Black Captain America”. One of the notable incarnations is William Nasland, who was appointed by the 33rd US President Harry Truman. He took on the mantle after Rogers went missing and was assumed to be dead.

He originally replaced the Hulk in the Avengers guild

After watching the highly successful movie franchises of the Avengers, it is hard to imagine that Captain America wasn’t even the original member of this superhero league. The founding superiors included Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk Ant-Man and Wasp. It was after the team found difficult to cope up with the Hulk’s unpredictable and ungovernable powers and he called it quits, that the Cap’ joined the Avengers. We’re so glad that he did! The sophistication he brings to the Avengers is irreparable.

Captain America: Civil War was the highest-grossing film of 2016

Raking in a cool $1.1 billion, Captain America: Civil War triumphed over all box office releases in 2016. The film is the third instalment after 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger and 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The movie was an absolute delight to watch so the stealer success is not hard to digest. Also, it comes as no surprise that Captain America Civil Wars t-shirts for men and women have become such bestsellers.