With the Russian Economy minister stating “Bitcoin worse than casino gambling”. These inflammatory statements have had a profound impact on confidence in bitcoin and are leading some to question the future viability of bitcoin as a currency. A major aspect of bitcoin’s popularity is due to the bitcoin gambling industry says BitcoinGambling101.com , with bitcoin gambling providing a fun and exciting pastime to many.

Founder and CEO Of Bitcoin Gambling 101, Jonathan Merry commented on this statement “Investing in Bitcoin is in no way similar to gambling, and I believe I speak from experience managing a bitcoin gambling aggregator and having invested previously in bitcoin. Bitcoin has been seeing consistently strong growth and all signs point to this increasing as more and more major sites start accepting it as payment.”

“The old methods of payment are becoming increasingly outdated and Russia is quite clearly scared of losing a method of control over their populace. Russia have also been creating their own cryptocurrency the CryptoRuble, so there is no shock here that Russia would be denouncing the biggest cryptocurrency while creating their own, government controlled cryptocurrency. It should also be noted that the two major opponents of bitcoin are currently Russia and China, which should speak volumes if the governments of these two nations are to be judged on their citizens freedom.”

About Bitcoin Gambling 101

Bitcoin Gambling 101 is a bitcoin gambling aggregator and offers expert reviews on bitcoin casinos, and guides for newcomers to bitcoin gambling.

Media Contact

Company Name: Bitcoin Gambling 101

Contact Person: Jonathan Merry

Phone: +13472016954

Country: United States

Email: contact@bitcoingambling101.com

Website: https://www.bitcoingambling101.com