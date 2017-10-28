Eberhard & Co has issued a Special Commemorative Edition of its iconic Chrono 4 mechanical chronograph, to celebrate its 130th Anniversary. This very special iteration of the Chrono 4 is produced in a limited edition of 130 pieces, and is an emblematic model which embodies the very essence of the Maison and confirms its natural propensity for evolution and innovation.

The 42 mm steel case houses a skeleton dial, argenté or black, which reveals the main plate and the wheels with DLC® finishing, protected by an upper bridge in a special sapphire glass that is 3 tenths of a millimetre thick, an element of highly complex construction. A rhodium plaque, secured to the main plate by two screws, shows the name of the model and the historic trademark of Eberhard & Co., as used for the first wrist chronograph in 1919.

The sapphire glass caseback of the Chrono 4 130 provides a view of the circular oscillating weight, finished with Côtes de Genève and customised with the number 130. Water-resistant to 50 m, this edition comes with a black rubberized alligator strap, waterproof, or with a Chêne steel bracelet.

The Chrono 4, presented a revolutionary take on the conventional wisdom behind chronograph displays. This iconic creation from Eberhard & Co., which was first introduced to to the horological world in 2001, was the first timepiece to feature all its counters and indexes in a straight line, as compared to the conventional radial placements.

The Chrono 4, with its innovative looks, made a big splash at its launch, as notable as the debuts of its predecessors, the spectacular Tazio Nuvolari chronograph (1992) and the 8 DAYS wrist-watch for a-week-and-a-day service without rewinding (1997).

The advent of the Chrono 4 marked the appearance of a collection that revolutionized the chronograph category both technologically and aesthetically. For the first time in the history of watch-making, all counters of this chronograph and their pertinent indexes are arranged on the dial in one horizontal line rather than being spread radially over the conventional positions (viz. 3 o’clock, 6, 9 and 12). This innovation was not just a great exemplary achievement in the fields of research and technology, it also paved the way to a new “technique of reading the time”.

The innovation was also Eberhard & Co.’s own particular way of reiterating its great tradition of updating chronographs worn on the wrist to usher in, as it were, this third millennium. The company’s leading role was initiated as early as way back in 1919. Today, with said counters all lined up, read-offs are in fact obtained more readily seeing that it’s all done in a natural progression, in that first we have the minutes elapsed since timing commenced, then we have the hours, all of it ensuing in a very spontaneous, logical linear succession without a need to sort out the counters on the dial and the tasks they’re assigned to.

Technical features

Reference:31130.02

42 MM

50 M

20 MM

Automatic Steel

Mechanical Automatic Winding Chronograph

Eberhard & Co. Device With 4 Counters In Line – Patented

Sapphire glass, flat, with an anti-reflective treatment

Screw-in crown personalised with “130” in relief

Case-back fixed by 8 screws, central part in sapphire glass; outer circumference dedicated to personalized engravings.

Black rubberised alligator strap, with steel buckle personalized “E&C”.

LIMITED EDITION OF 130 PIECES

Optional: Chêne steel bracelet deployment clasp