Shimmering with 25 diamonds, Corum’s new jewellery watch measures up to its graceful name by revealing a mother-of-pearl heart housed in a 38 mm diameter case. Available in white gold or pink gold, the Sublissima is simply made for women with an elegant and delicate vision of modernity.
With a mother-of-pearl dial sourced from the ocean depths ringed with a corolla of 25 diamonds, this elegant crystalline watch sparks intrigue with its elusive sensuality.
Its precious case is paired with a black alligator-skin strap with a gold pin buckle, which gives character to the timepiece’s combination of sensitivity and sensuality.
Crafted from 18K pink or white gold, the two Sublissima models are issued as 8 and 18 pieces respectively.
Integrating a 50-hour power reserve and water-resistant to 10 metres, the mechanical movement offers an hour and minute function with gold hands that delicately turn to mark the rhythm of time.
This beautiful, sparkling timepiece is part of the Heritage collection. Expressing daring yet timeless creativity, the new Heritage jewellery creations adorn the wrist with an aura of feminine elegance.
Technical Specifications:
HERITAGE 38 SUBLISSIMA
Z058/03286 – 058.100.85/0001 PN01
BRACELET
Material: Alligator leather
Colours: Black
Interhorn/Buckle: 16/16 mm
Buckle type: Tongue buckle
Buckle material: 5N 18kt rose gold
WATCH
Watch Name: HERITAGE 38 SUBLISSIMA
Availability: Limited Edition: 8 piece(s)
MOVEMENT
Movement number: CO 058
Functions: Hour & Minute
Power reserve: 50 hours
Frequency: 2.5 Hz, 18’000 vph
Dimension: 12”
Rubies: 35
DIAL
Colours: White
Material: Mother-of-pearl
CASE
Shape: Round
Dimension: 38 mm
Thickness: 7.70 mm
Case material: 5N 18kt rose gold
Crown material: 5N 18kt rose gold
Bezel material: 5N 18kt rose gold • 25 Round diamonds • ~6.16 ct
Crystal: Sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment
Back type: Open back cover in 5N 18kt rose gold
Water-resistance: 30 meters / 3 ATM
HANDS
Baton: 5N gold-toned
HERITAGE 38 SUBLISSIMA
Z058/03285 – 058.100.69/0001 PN02
BRACELET
Material: Alligator leather
Colours: Black
Interhorn/Buckle: 16/16 mm
Buckle type: Tongue buckle
Buckle material: 18kt white gold
WATCH
Watch Name: HERITAGE 38 SUBLISSIMA
Availability: Limited Edition: 18 piece(s)
MOVEMENT
Movement number: CO 058
Functions: Hour & Minute
Power reserve: 50 hours
Frequency: 2.5 Hz, 18’000 vph
Dimension: 12”
Rubies: 35
DIAL
Colours: White
Material: Mother-of-pearl
CASE
Shape: Round
Dimension: 38 mm
Thickness: 7.70 mm
Case material: 18kt white gold
Crown material: 18kt white gold
Bezel material: 18kt white gold • 25 Round diamonds •~6.16 ct
Crystal: Sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment
Back type: Screwed in open back cover in 18kt white gold with glare proof sapphire crystal
Water-resistance: 30 meters / 3 ATM
HANDS
Hour and minute: Baton • Rhodium-coated
