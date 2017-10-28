Shimmering with 25 diamonds, Corum’s new jewellery watch measures up to its graceful name by revealing a mother-of-pearl heart housed in a 38 mm diameter case. Available in white gold or pink gold, the Sublissima is simply made for women with an elegant and delicate vision of modernity.

With a mother-of-pearl dial sourced from the ocean depths ringed with a corolla of 25 diamonds, this elegant crystalline watch sparks intrigue with its elusive sensuality.

Its precious case is paired with a black alligator-skin strap with a gold pin buckle, which gives character to the timepiece’s combination of sensitivity and sensuality.

Crafted from 18K pink or white gold, the two Sublissima models are issued as 8 and 18 pieces respectively.

Integrating a 50-hour power reserve and water-resistant to 10 metres, the mechanical movement offers an hour and minute function with gold hands that delicately turn to mark the rhythm of time.

This beautiful, sparkling timepiece is part of the Heritage collection. Expressing daring yet timeless creativity, the new Heritage jewellery creations adorn the wrist with an aura of feminine elegance.

Technical Specifications:

HERITAGE 38 SUBLISSIMA

Z058/03286 – 058.100.85/0001 PN01

BRACELET

Material: Alligator leather

Colours: Black

Interhorn/Buckle: 16/16 mm

Buckle type: Tongue buckle

Buckle material: 5N 18kt rose gold

WATCH

Watch Name: HERITAGE 38 SUBLISSIMA

Availability: Limited Edition: 8 piece(s)

MOVEMENT

Movement number: CO 058

Functions: Hour & Minute

Power reserve: 50 hours

Frequency: 2.5 Hz, 18’000 vph

Dimension: 12”

Rubies: 35

DIAL

Colours: White

Material: Mother-of-pearl

CASE

Shape: Round

Dimension: 38 mm

Thickness: 7.70 mm

Case material: 5N 18kt rose gold

Crown material: 5N 18kt rose gold

Bezel material: 5N 18kt rose gold • 25 Round diamonds • ~6.16 ct

Crystal: Sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment

Back type: Open back cover in 5N 18kt rose gold

Water-resistance: 30 meters / 3 ATM

HANDS

Baton: 5N gold-toned

