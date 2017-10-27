Chanakya IAS Academy brings a Pre Cum Screening test at multiple centers in Kerala for the students who wish to partake in civil services and lead the nation. The test will be held on 28th October 2017 and endeavors to help students develop basic understanding of the examination pattern before jumping in to the preparation process. Paper 1 will begin at 10am and will continue until 12 noon, while the paper 2 will begin at 12:30 and will continue till 2:30pm.

The test will be held in 7 locations of Kerala, i.e., ICMS International, Edapally Maharaja’s College at Ernakulam district, Vimala College, Ramavarmapuram at Thrissur district, College of Applied Science – IHRD at Kozhikode District, ICMS International & C.M.S College at Kottayam district, Mar Ivanios College at Trivandrum District

The experts at Chanakya IAS Academy said “having a firm grasp on current knowledge, skills, strengths and weaknesses of a student helps develop a good foundation both for a student as well as the mentor during the preparation process. Therefore, the test will surely take efforts, but will be worth it for the students”. It is good for the students to immerse themselves in our academic environment and develop a basic understanding about our teaching pattern with this small screening test before joining our academy”

The Test will be based on the syllabus and pattern of UPSC Preliminary Examination and will consist of two paper of objective type, i.e., Paper 1 – General Studies and Paper 2 – Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT). With the objective type questions, the test will check candidates’ General knowledge, aptitude, thought process, logical reasoning and suitability to be a part of administrative services. The goal is to identify the strengths and weaknesses of the candidates, possible obstacles and opportunities of growth so as to make the preparation process smoother and success oriented.