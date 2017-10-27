Killeen, TX/ 2017: Online business directories support instant search and are quite advantageous in vying potential customer’s attention. It allows the business to increase their web exposure and enhance brand equity. To make sure that you benefit from them, Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce gives you an option to list your business on their website’s online directory. It contains comprehensive information about their member’s business thus making it easy for people to search them on web.

About Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce

It is an organization working to promote businesses in Killeen, TX. It organizes various events, seminars and conferences to promote and educate the business community as well as increase their visibility and cognize people about their operations.

Online Directory –

To make it easy for people to search, their online directory lists down the businesses operating in and around Killeen. It contains detailed information about the business like its business name, address, contact information along with the website’s link.

The directory has been divided into 33 main categories and 40 sub –categories. From educational institutions, shopping places, hospitals, veterinarians, dining places to retail and convenience stores the directory contains minutest details of all their business members. It comes with easy navigation options to search by keyword or category. It also supports an advanced search option that requires the searcher to fill in the organization details for a rapid search. The directory also displays the list of discounts and coupons being offered by various businesses.

Benefits Of Using Online Directory –

Increases visibility

Improves business reputation

Creates brand awareness

Easy to search

More traffic

For more information call at (254) 526-9551 or visit One Santa Fe Plaza Drive, PO Box 548, Killeen, TX 76541. You can also log on to their website https://www.killeenchamber.com/