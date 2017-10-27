Shenzhen, China — October 27, 2017 — Huawei, the leading provider of networking devices, finally unveiled its successors to Huawei E5786 in Munich, Germany: Huawei Mobile Wi-Fi Prime E5788. The E5788 is a Gigabit LTE mobile hotspot device with download speeds of up to 1Gbps. It will improve access to high-quality video streaming, and facilitate emerging mobile virtual reality applications and experiences, and is a key step towards 5G.

Huawei Mobile Wi-Fi Prime E5788 is equipped with Qualcomm’s MDM9250 chipset which uses LTE 6 antennas design, full-band 4×4 MIMO, four carrier aggregation (4CC) and leading DL 256QAM modulation to download data at up to 1 Gbps as well as 64QAM and 2CA to upload data at up to 150 Mbps. It enables you to open online 4K HD movie in seconds.

Huawei Mobile Wi-Fi Prime E5788 is the ultimate travel companion providing the convenience of a mobile hotspot with the full functionality of a travel router, supporting up to 32 Wi-Fi devices on a single connection. It is a good partner for sharing your mobile internet with family or co-workers while on the go, at home, when travelling for work or pleasure.

Compare to the popular 1Gbps mobile Wi-Fi Nighthawk M1, the E5788 is integrated with many more useful and attractive features. The touch screen gives users a quick way to do the configuration in few seconds. The smart supply technology could help to save power up to 15% by adjusting power supply by tracking the transmit signal. The Bluetooth data transmit features let users access the Internet through Bluetooth connection, which helps save 40% power comparing to Wi-Fi connection. And it is also introduce NFC technology, which enables you to connect the Wi-Fi directly by simply taping NFC device at E5788.

It provides 3 ways to connect with the Huawei E5788 Wi-Fi: SSID connection, NFC, or QR. After connecting it, you could configure the settings via the touchscreen, APP, or WEBGUI. From the APP, you could manage the Wi-Fi connection, check the data usage, and do more settings. All the control is in the palm of your hand via the app without the need of ever taking the E5788 out of a backpack or briefcase.

The now available version E5788u-96a is integrated with more LTE bands. Then it could be used for many countries with more mobile carriers supported.

Key Features and Specs of Huawei E5788 mobile router

* Highlights

•World first CAT16, up to 1Gbps speed (LTE 6 antenna design, 4×4 MIMO, and 256QAM Modulation)

•Thin and colorful ID design, easy to take

•802.11ac Wi-F, up to 32 users access simultaneously

•NFC technology, zero configuration for Wi-Fi

* 4G Features:

— LTE FDD Cat16 DL 4x4MIMO+3CC+256QAM (1Gbps)

— DL 4CC CA (600Mbps)/3CC CA(450Mps)

— 2CC CA(300Mbps)/UL 2CC CA – 100Mbps

— HSPA+ 42/5.76,21/5.76 Mbps

— HSPA:14/5.76,7.2/5.76Mbps

* Network Band:

— 4*4MIMO:B1/B3/B4/B7/B38/B40/B41/B42

— 4*4MIMO+2CC/4*4MIMO+3CC

— 4CC/3CC/2CC/UL 2CC

— LTE: B1/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B19/B20/B28/B38/B40/B41/B42

— UMTS: B1/B2/B4/B5/B6/B8 GSM: 4Bands

* Chipset: Qualcomm MDM9250

* Wi-Fi: WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2*2 2.4G/5G

* Operating System: Windows 7/8/8.1/10, MAC OS X,10.9, 10.10,10.11 and 10.12 with latest upgrades

* Easy to use: NFC, Bluetooth 4.0/2.1

If you want to view more details about E5788, please go to http://www.store4g.com/huawei-e5788/