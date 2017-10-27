Furniture Depot is one of the leading manufacturers of furniture which are suitable for furnishing office places, hotels, bars, restaurants and homes at the moment. This South African company, although relatively new, has made its mark in the market with its elegant, efficient, and durable products.

This company has revolutionised the manufacturing system by introducing an entirely new and effective process known as the Integral Skin Polyurethane Moulded Foam process. This ingenious process plays a vital role in increasing the longevityof furniture.

Furniture Depot has an efficient onsite tool room that is capable of handling orders from their customers.

Products offered by Furniture Depot:

This company offers a vast range of products that includes:

1. Office chairs: The office chairs manufactured by Furniture Depot are not only comfortable but also ergonomically sound. These chairs provide an outstanding lumbar support thereby eliminating any possibility of being afflicted with a workplace ailment. These office chairs provided by Furniture Depot usually come in two categories – the Delta range and the Econo range.

2. Barstools: Barstools are extensively used in hotels, pubs, and restaurants for the customers on a daily basis. This company provides barstools of superior quality under their Delta Barstool range. They also offer other variants like full shell square barstools, full shell round barstools, and other items.

3. Benches: Furniture Depot provides an exhaustive range of aesthetically pleasing benches suitable for office and home décor. These benches come in 2-seater, 3-seater, and 4-seater variants and they are extremely durable because of their constituents (usually plastic or quality skin foam). This company offers such sturdy benches under their Delta and ISO range.

4. Stacker chairs: This sturdy and comfortable variant of chairs is suitable for schools, churches, social occasions like wedding, restaurants, bars, etc. Stacker chairs manufactured by this company come in various different colours and are made of both skin foam and plastic. Furthermore, the frames of these chairs are made of epoxy coated stainless steel making them impervious to corrosion. This company offers a vast range of these chairs under their Delta, ISO, and Movie range.

Besides these products, Furniture depot also supplies strong and durable tables to their customers across the country. For more information, please visit http://www.furniture-depot.co.za/

Contact:

3 Linton Close, Beaconvale, Parow

Cape Town, 7500, South Africa

Tel: 021 – 933 – 2076