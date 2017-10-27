BASE announces admissions for various programs for academic session 2018 – 19

Upto 95% scholarship on course fee based on selection test performance

Bangalore, October 27, 2017: BASE (www.base-edu.in), the Bangalore based, premier training organization providing quality training for competitive examinations has announced commencement of admissions for its various classroom programs for class VIII to XII – JEE (Main+Advanced), JEE(Main), Karnataka-CET,NEET, AIIMS, Board, Olympiads, NTSE & KVPY. Student can appear for the selection test happening on Sunday, October 29, 2017 at various test centers in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi, Tumakuru & Shivamogga. The selection test would also be held on every Sunday starting October 29 for couple of months at all its centers across the state. BASE would also be providing upto 95% scholarship on course fee based on selection test performance.

Announcing the program, Prof. Y K Jayaramappa, CEO, BASE said, “BASE over the years has become synonymous with innovation in teaching and mentoring to help students achieve their best academic potential. It has constantly been embracing newer learning paradigms and methods to deliver a more interactive and effective learning experience for its students. The program has been designed keeping in mind the various requirements for different competitive examinations. BASE’s research efforts give the edge in preparing the program objectives and content. Early preparation is the key for good results, adds Jayaramappa.

For more information – write to enquiry@base-edu.in ; or call 080 – 42604600 / 9538141504

About BASE: Established in 1991, BASE is an integrated educational services organization that offers student training, teacher training and consultancy services to educational institutions. As the leader in student training, BASE prepares students to take on highly competitive exams like JEE (Main & Advanced), NEET, CET, KVPY and various medical entrance examinations conducted by top medical institutions in the country. Till date, more students have succeeded in various competitive exams like JEE, Medical Entrance and CET, from BASE than from all other training organizations in Karnataka.