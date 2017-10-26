Saloni, an ambitious and independent woman, moves away from the comforts of her hometown, Patiala, to New Delhi, a metro in an endless whirl. Saloni needs to champion the cause of gender equality and women empowerment, and set out on the quest for an ultimate soulmate, at the same time. Three men enter her life—Manish, whom she loves unreservedly, Piyush, who loves her unconditionally, and a mentor who could guide her to enlightenment. Will either be the soulmate Saloni hopes to find? Anjali Rai’s debut novel, Why Should I Love You? is not an ordinary tale of love. Wrapped in a blanket of spiritualism, this riveting read is Saloni’s journey of excitement, passion, pleasure and pain.