Saloni, an ambitious and independent woman, moves away from the comforts of her hometown, Patiala, to New Delhi, a metro in an endless whirl. Saloni needs to champion the cause of gender equality and women empowerment, and set out on the quest for an ultimate soulmate, at the same time. Three men enter her life—Manish, whom she loves unreservedly, Piyush, who loves her unconditionally, and a mentor who could guide her to enlightenment. Will either be the soulmate Saloni hopes to find? Anjali Rai’s debut novel, Why Should I Love You? is not an ordinary tale of love. Wrapped in a blanket of spiritualism, this riveting read is Saloni’s journey of excitement, passion, pleasure and pain.
Related Posts
Former Lee County Commissioner’s debut novel draws Kirkus acclaim
December 20, 2016
Zorba Books Launches A New Title ‘Single Window’ by Anunay Kumar
October 26, 2016
Ads
Categories
Login
Recent Posts
- Protein Sports Nutrition Delivers One-Stop Consumer Information for Leading Mass Gainers
- Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market 2025 Emerging Trends
- Automated Test Equipment Market Segment Forecasts up to 2022, Research Reports: CMR
- Organisatorische Resilienz
- Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market 2022 Overview and Growth
Recent Comments