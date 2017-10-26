Visual Mood is pleased to offer their latest collection of swimsuits in a variety of colorful prints and gorgeous styles. Dive into the water with the stunning collection of swimwear exclusively made for the divas out there. Enjoy a beach holiday in style with the bikinis in succinct floral prints. Watch out for those extra details on the swimsuits to grab those additional points on style.

The one piece swimsuits need a special mention here. Made up of matte breathable fabric, these bikinis are lightly padded with adjustable shoulder straps. The hand printed graphics are to die for. The elastic stretch fit ensures that they fit each and every body perfectly highlighting the curves. These are versatile swimsuits and must haves in every wardrobe. The other styles available are the high waist bikinis, off shoulders and cheeky bikinis for the sensuous women. Don’t forget to shop for accessories and currently on display are the tasseled earrings in some amazing colors.

To place an order for Visual Mood Swimwear visit https://visualmood.com/

About Visual Mood:

Visual Mood, https://visualmood.com/ is a store that offers exclusive swimwear for women. The swimwear ranges from one piece swimsuits, high waist bikinis, off shoulder bikinis, cheeky bikinis, accessories and more.

Contact

Company: Visual Mood

Address: 3 Rockvale Ave, York, Ontario M6E3A8 Canada

Phone: 6478704178

Email: Info@visualmood.com

Website: https://visualmood.com/