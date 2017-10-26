Chandigarh, October 25, 2017: The fourth in itsseries, India’s Most Attractive Brands Report 2017 (MAB), has highlighted the country’s top 1000 brands based on attractiveness,as per consumer perceptions based on a primary research methodology.Three Punjab-based brands, Hero Cycles (All-India rank 23), Monte Carlo (All-India rank 638) and Sonalika Tractors (All-India rank 875), have made it to this coveted list. TRA’s study measures the Attractiveness Quotient of brands through a primary survey with consumer-influencers across 16 cities in India.

The All-India list starts off with the South Korean Consumer Electronics giant – Samsung, claiming its top spot after falling by two ranks from 2016.LG and Sony have both dropped a rank lower from the 2016 report to take thesecondand third rankthis year.Tata, after falling by almost three ranks in 2016 has come back to hold its position to rank fourth in 2017. Honda ranks fifth after ranking fourth in 2016 and sixth in 2015. The sixth Most Attractive brand in 2017 is Apple, which has steadily climbed to this position after ranking 18th in 2016 and 15thin 2015.Maruti Suzuki (MAB 2016 – rank 8 and MAB 2015 – rank 12), Hewlett Packard (MAB 2016 – rank 17 and MAB 2015 – rank 8),Bajaj (MAB 2016 – rank 6 and MAB 2015 – rank 9) and Dell (MAB 2016 – rank 15 and MAB 2015 – rank 5) take the seventh to tenth ranks this year and completes the top 10 Most Attractive Brands for 2017.

“Punjab is a State that is known for its enterprise and there are homegrown brands that have made it to the national list of 1000 Most Attractive Brands. It speaks volumes about the potential of many other brands that have emerged from the State to become nationally important brands. The TRA study covers different parts of the country and consequently the insights derived also cover diverse perceptions of consumer influencers.,” commented N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research.

India’s Most Attractive Brands 2017, the fourth in the Report series, is the result of primary research based on the proprietary 36 Traits of Attractiveness that have been studied and identified by TRA Research. This year’s research was conducted among 2,456 consumer-influencers across 16 cities and generated nearly 5 million data points and 5,000 unique brand mentions, out of which the top 1000 brands have been listed in this year’s Report. The 204-page, hardbound Report is available for Rs.14,000/-.