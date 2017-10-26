How to Cure SIBO

(Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth)

Dr. Grace’s 7-steps

Overview

Step One – Eat Fermented Foods

Step Two – Eat Resistant-Starch-Rich Tubers, Grains, Legumes and Pulses

Step Three – Eat Soil-Based Probiotics

Step Four – Eat BIONIC FIBER and Burn Body Fat

Step Five – Exercise low-moderate intensity one hour daily continuously (10,000 steps)

Step Six – Avoid allergenic foods (corn, soy, gluten/wheat, dairy, nuts, egg whites, etc). Avoid GMO products and livestock/poultry fed GMO crops (corn, soy, etc)

Step Seven – Heal hormones and immunity — take adrenal support, liver support, antioxidants etc