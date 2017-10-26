According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global filter market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer, industrial, transportation, and utility industries. The global filter market is expected to reach an estimated $81.7 billion by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2022. The major drivers of growth for this market are changing stringent water and waste water regulations, increasing regulations for air emission from vehicles and manufacturing plants, rapid industrialization and globalization, and growth in the automotive production.

In this market, ICE (internal combustion engines) filters, air filters (HEPA/ULPA filter, mid/high performance filter, dust filter and bag filter), and fluid filters are some of the major segments of the filter market by product type. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the ICE filter and air filter segments will show above average growth during the forecast period.

OEM and aftermarket are the major segments of the global filter market by end user and the OEM segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

APAC is expected to remain the largest market due to high vehicle production, rapid industrialization, and increasing investment by the industry players within the APAC region.

Asia Pacific and North America are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period because of increasing awareness regarding clean emissions and favorable government policies.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the introduction of multi-filtration systems, introduction of the customized air filter concept, development of polyurethane-based adhesive filters, and the development of gasoline particulate filter technology. Mann+Hummel Holding GmbH, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Mahle International GmbH, and Donaldson Company Inc. are the major filter suppliers in the global filter market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global filter market by product type, application, end user, and region. Lucintel has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Filter Market 2017-2022: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global filter market by product type, application, end user, and region, as follows:

By Product Type ($ Billion from 2011 to 2022):

• ICE Filter (Internal combustion engines)

• Air Filter (HEPA/ULPA filter, mid/high performance filter, dust filter and bag filter)

• Fluid Filter

By Application ($ Billion from 2011 to 2022):

• Transportation

• Consumer

• Utility

• Industrial

• Others

By End User ($ Billion from 2011 to 2022):

• OEM

• Aftermarket

By Region ($ Billion from 2011 to 2022):

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o United Kingdom

o Spain

o France

o Germany

o Italy

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Indonesia

o South Korea

• The Rest of the World

o Brazil

o Turkey

This 204-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or email us at helpdesk@lucintel.com.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the filter market by product type (ICE filters, air filters, and fluid filters), by application (transportation, consumer, utility, industrial, and others), end user (OEM and aftermarket), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?