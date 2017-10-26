Crystalmarketresearch.com published “Nuclear Reactor Market by Type and Product – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast To 2022” from its database. The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials pertaining to the company.

A nuclear reactor is used for producing electricity in nuclear power plants. The energy generated from the constant atomic fission in a nuclear reactor is used as heat and is employed to generate steam further. The steam is used to propel the turbines that produce electricity. Power generated through nuclear reactors reports for a moderate share of the overall electricity generated across the world. In nuclear plants, there is no any sort combustion of material occurs and no injurious gas is generated like carbon monoxide or carbon dioxide, which contaminates the environment. At present, across 48 countries, there are 437 nuclear reactors exist and around 64 nuclear reactors under construction. Most of the new plants are being established for EMEA and APAC. Since 2014, in APAC around 39 reactors are under construction. And approximately, 322 nuclear reactors have been planned for construction in the coming years. Governmental initiatives over various respective countries are assisting in the expansion of these new nuclear reactors. There is loads of stress on the advanced nuclear reactors development. Innovative and sophisticated technology-aided reactors, like Generation III nuclear reactors, are becoming more popular around the world.

Major Key Player

• Westinghouse Electric Company LLC

• Southern Company

• TerraPower LLC

• Florida Power & Light Company

• AREVA Group.

The global nuclear reactor market is segmented as follows :

By Product Type

• Pressurized water reactor (PWR)

• Boiling water reactor (BWR)

• Pressurized heavy water reactor (PHWR)

• Gas-cooled reactor (AGR &Magnox)

• Light water graphite reactor (RBMK & EGP)

• Fast neutron reactor (FBR)

By Application

• Electricity Generation

• Aircraft Carrier and Submarine Movement

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.1.1. Cleaner Generation of Electricity

3.2.1.2. Security of Supply

3.2.1.3. Increasing Energy Demand

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.2.1. Environmental Concerns and Efficiency of The Nuclear Power Plants

3.2.2.2. Costlier Nuclear Power Plants

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.3.1. Emerging Markets to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

4. Nuclear Reactor Market, By Product

5. Nuclear Reactor Market, By Application

6. Nuclear Reactor Market, By Region

7. Company Profiles

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

o What was the market size in 2012 and forecast from 2013 to 2022?

o What will be the industry market growth from 2013 to 2022?

o What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

o What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

o Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?

