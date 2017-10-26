Renowned international luxury fashion brand La Perla chose The Venetian Macao to launch its new SS18 collection at an exclusive dinner to mark the opening night of the inaugural Sands Macao Fashion Week. The event was held in The Venetian Macao’s glamorous Grand Colonnade and hotel lobby and attended by some of the biggest names in the worlds of fashion and entertainment.

The gala evening saw an opulent dinner party for around 200 VIPs, guests, media and key fashion commentators from around the world and featured a show with the new Spring/Summer 2018 collection from La Perla highlighting 70 ready-to-wear and haute couture looks. Celebrity models leading the runway included Natasha Poly and Liu Wen, while in the audience were renowned actress Fan Bing Bing together with actor and model Hu Bing as special guests of La Perla. Other guests included model You Tian Yi, actress Chen Shu, The Rap of China star BrAnT.B, Hong Kong celebrity couple actor and musician Palmerson Sinn Lap Man and singer and television presenter Paisley Wu Pui Wei, host of television show Asia’s Next Top Model Cindy Bishop and Hong Kong model and TV presenter Cara G.

Sands Macao Fashion Week is being held Oct. 19–24 and will showcase the many leading luxury and lifestyle fashion brands across Shoppes at Four Seasons, Shoppes at Venetian, Shoppes at Parisian and Shoppes at Cotai Central, as well as support Macao’s cultural and creative industries and provide a platform for local designers.

The six days of fashion events and promotions include the ‘Walk on Water’ runway and boutique shows specially created over the canals of Shoppes at The Venetian, Shoppes at Parisian shows highlighting current collections, and fashion parades and other special events open for the public to enjoy.