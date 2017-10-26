The Tourism Department of Kerala has launched a unique marketing campaign “#GoKerala” in association with HolidayIQ, India’s largest travel community, in order to promote state tourism. Under this campaign, 5 lucky couples will get a chance to win a 10 days, all-expense paid trip to Kerala and visit unexplored & pristine destinations of Kerala.

#GoKerala campaign is a content led, multiple platform campaign with a dedicated microsite, integrated touchpoints and targeted reach. The experiential campaign, unlike traditional marketing campaigns, is completely powered by the holiday experiences and reviews of authentic travellers across the country.

Speaking about the campaign, Mr. P. Bala Kiran, IAS, Director, Kerala Tourism and Managing Director, Kannur International Airport said, “Kerala Tourism has always sought new and innovative marketing avenues to build Kerala as the top tourism brand and destination. Hence, we are excited to partner with Holiday where they have provided an innovative concept to invite real travellers with varying preferences from their vast travel community to experience the beauty and hospitality of Kerala & Kerala Tourism department.”

“A holiday itinerary, specially curated by Kerala Tourism and HolidayIQ, will show these travellers a Kerala beyond its backwaters & mere honeymoon destination to being a wholesome family destination – a true taste of God’s own country!” Mr. P. Bala Kiran further added.

The campaign has been live on all social platforms and receiving overwhelming response from travellers across the country, looking for the perfect destination to holiday this winter season. The idea is to promote and showcase unexplored destinations of Kerala and position Kerala as a family holiday destination across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rohit Rawal, Head of Brand Solutions, Holiday said, “As India’s first and largest travel community, HolidayIQ has always been a pioneer in bringing experiential marketing to the Tourism sector. With the #GoKerala campaign, we have a unique opportunity to showcase Kerala in a fresh light, as experienced and authenticated by real travelers. We are grateful to Kerala Tourism, for showing faith in the Holiday platform’s ability to lead this content-led campaign, while giving the travellers an experience of a lifetime”.

To participate, please follow the link http://www.holidayiq.com/community/contest/kerala-contest