This is Pearl Watson; we would like to invite at our upcoming 27th International Conference on Psychiatry & Psychology Health

Participate at this conference and earn up to 15 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits TM

Participation benefits:

Claim CME Credits approved by AMA and ACCME

Claim CPD Credits by CPD Standards Office, UK

Will be felicitated with IOCM Certificate

Handbook & conference Kit

Abstracts will be published with DOI number by Cross Ref

There’s Lot more fabulous things will be scheduled at the conference, so I’m sure you’ll find the perfect fit for you.

We have so many great things planned for this year Conference, with advance research oriented presentations, as well as R&D and academic sessions in a great mix, which quite possibly makes Psychology Health 2018 as the great conference in the arena.

Hurry up and enrol your member’s participation

Regards

Pearl Watson

Program Manager

Psychology Health