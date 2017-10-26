The EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Soil Fumigant Market Report 2017 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Soil Fumigant industry.
Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Soil Fumigant Industry analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.
Secondly, development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions (United States, EU, China and Japan), and other regions can be added.
Then, the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream consumers analysis is also carried out. What’s more, the Soil Fumigant industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.
Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.
In a word, the report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
In this report, the EMEA Soil Fumigant market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Soil Fumigant for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)
Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;
Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;
Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.
EMEA Soil Fumigant market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Soil Fumigant sales volume (K MT), price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Dow
AMVAC
ADAMA Agricultural
FMC Corporation
BASF
DuPont
Syngenta
UPL Group
Detia-Degesch
Ikeda Kogyo
ARKEMA
Chemtura
Eastman
Solvay
ASHTA Chemicals
Jiangsu Shuangling
Dalian Dyechem
Shenyang Fengshou
Jining Shengcheng
Nantong Shizhuang
Limin Chemical
Lianyungang Dead Sea Bromine
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
1, 3-Dichloropropene
Chloropicrin
Methyl Bromide
Metam Sodium
Phosphine
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Cereal Field
Vegetable Field
Others
To ask a complete & professional report sample or make an order, please browse our detailded product link: http://www.qyresearchglobal.com/goods-1138166.html
Table of contents:
1 Soil Fumigant Overview
2 EMEA Soil Fumigant Competition by Manufacturers/Players/Suppliers, Region, Type and Application
3 Europe Soil Fumigant (Volume, Value and Sales Price), by Players, Countries, Type and Application
4 Middle East Soil Fumigant (Volume, Value and Sales Price), by Region, Type and Application
5 Africa Soil Fumigant (Volume, Value and Sales Price) by Players, Countries, Type and Application
6 EMEA Soil Fumigant Manufacturers/Players Profiles and Sales Data
7 Soil Fumigant Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buy
9 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
10 Market Effect Factors Analysis
11 EMEA Soil Fumigant Market Forecast (2017-2022)
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
13 Appendix
