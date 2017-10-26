Crystalmarketresearch.com published “Cyber Security Market by Type and Product – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast To 2022” from its database. The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials pertaining to the company.

The Cyber Security Market was worth USD 58.13 billion in the year of 2012 and is expected to reach approximately USD 173.57 billion by 2022, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.35% during the forecast period. The development of cloud storage has expanded the risk of data breaches and cybercrimes. The organization of Internet of Things (IoT) is opening up surfaces of attacks, utilizing vulnerabilities for network frameworks. This is bringing about the implementation of wireless and endpoint security. Vendors of cyber security are concentrating on susceptibility assessment along with the traditional security highlights. The unification of use and cloud security technologies with systems, for example, network behavior analysis, machine learning, and threat analytics is developing toward proactive cyber security systems. The developing economies, for example, Hong Kong, India, South Korea, and China, have high motivating forces in fortifying their IT foundation.

Major Key Player

• Trend Micro

• Check Point Software Technologies

• Symantec Software Solutions Private Limited

• Fortinet Inc

• Cisco Systems

• Lighthouse Security Group LLC

The Global Cyber Security market is segmented as follows:

By Component

• Solutions

o Unified threat management

o IDS/IPS

o Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

o Identity Access Management (IAM)

o Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

o Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)

o Risk and compliance management

o Other Solutions

• Services

o Professional services

o Managed services

By Security Type

• Enterprise security

• Cloud security

• Network security

• Application security

• Other Security Types

By Deployment

• Cloud

• On-premise

By Organization

• Small and medium enterprises

• Large enterprises

By Application

• IT & Telecom

• BFSI

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Defense/government

• Other Applications

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Share Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Increasing cyber threats

3.3.1.2. Rising use of cloud-based security solutions

3.3.1.3. Increasing government and compliance regulations

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. Deficiency of training and insufficient workforce

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Technological Advancement in Cyber Security

3.4. Industry Trends

4. Cyber Security Market, By Product

5. Cyber Security Market, By Application

6. Cyber Security Market, By Region

7. Company Profiles

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

o What was the market size in 2012 and forecast from 2013 to 2022?

o What will be the industry market growth from 2013 to 2022?

o What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

o What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

o Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?

