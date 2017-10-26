Crystalmarketresearch.com published “Ceramic Filters Market by Type and Product – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast To 2022” from its database. The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials pertaining to the company.

The Ceramic Filters Market was worth USD 0.75 billion in the year 2012 and is expected to reach approximately USD 3.25 billion by 2022, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.09% during the forecast period. Administrative bodies, in coalition with different establishments working towards environmental maintainability, conduct researches and set the rules that are relied upon to catalyze development. Environmental protection Agency (EPA), as a team with National Science Foundation (NSF), has set up directions and models to oversee the drinking water filtration framework, making the use of proficient filters obligatory in all private and business areas. Such factors affect the worldwide ceramic filters market and will help a sound development in the following few years. Rising government activities and standards by administrative bodies including the EPA, REACH, NSF, Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA), European Environment Agency, and so on, relating to industrial and residential filtration of waste water and air will be the main boosting factor for the development of worldwide ceramic filters market in the gauge time frame.

Major Key Player

• Unifrax, Pall Corporation

• 3M

• Doulton

• Tri-Mer Corporation

• Glosfume

• Haldor Topsøe

• Anguil Environmental Systems

• Clear Edge Filtration India Pvt Ltd.

The global ceramic filter market is segmented as follows –

By Product:

• Ceramic Air Filter

• Ceramic Water Filter

By Application:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

o Bio Filtration

o Oil/Water Separation

o Hot Gas Filtration

• Other Applications

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Share Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Advanced Properties as Compared to Polymeric Materials

3.3.1.2. Favorable Regulatory Policies

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. High Capital Expenditure

3.3.3. Opportunities

4. Ceramic Filters Market, By Product

5. Ceramic Filters Market, By Application

6. Ceramic Filters Market, By Region

7. Company Profiles

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

o What was the market size in 2012 and forecast from 2013 to 2022?

o What will be the industry market growth from 2013 to 2022?

o What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

o What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

o Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?

