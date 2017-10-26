In 2012, the global cell line development market was evaluated approximately USD 1.92 billion and is anticipated to reach around USD 6.41 billion while maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.44% during the forecast period owing to rising demand for effective therapeutics, technological advancements, and monoclonal antibodies in cancer treatment field. The patent ending of megahit drugs like Abilify, Lantus, Androgel, and Namenda are anticipated to encourage the admission of new biosimilars. In recent period averagely, approximately 15 fresh proteins counting recombinant and therapeutic are being permitted by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yearly. Hence, elevated demand for innovative vaccines, drugs, therapeutic proteins, and biosimilars is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the cell line development market during the forecast years. Additionally, rising vaccine manufacturing, rising healthcare spending levels, acceptance of regenerative drugs and increase in funding concerning to research and development in the biotechnology market are some of the factors likely to drive future growth of the global market.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

In 2014, reagents and media ruled the global market concerning revenue. Rising bioproduction demanding reagents and media, right from incubation until line preservation and price exhaustive nature are the driving factors during the forecast years. Reagents utilized are attachments and matrix factors, antibiotics, freezing and dissociation reagents, miscellaneous reagents, biological buffers, and cell separation. Nutrients which are necessary for proper growth of the growing cells, Salts, and media are active in rendering that. MEM media, DMEM media, RPMI media, medium 199, Hans F-10 media, and other classical ones are frequently utilized media in cell growth.

Source Outlook and Trend Analysis

In 2014, the mammalian source for product improvement ruled the global demand owing to rising implementation rates for the monoclonal antibodies production and its capability to articulate complex proteins like human beings. Additionally, improved expression systems, as well as technology for mammalian cell source expansion, are anticipated to boost the industry growth. There are around 4,000 mammalian lines existing and research is going on for the advent of few more.

Market Classification

• Cell Line Development Market, By Product, Estimates and Forecast, 2012-2022 ($Million)

o Reagents and Media

o Accessories and Consumables

o Equipment

 Centrifuges

 Incubators

 Storage Equipment

 Bioreactors

 Microscopes

• Cell Line Development Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2012-2022 ($Million)

o Bioproduction

o Toxicity Testing

o Drug Discovery

o Research

o Tissue Engineering

