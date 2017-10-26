Crystalmarketresearch.com published “Breast Pumps Market by Type and Product – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast To 2022” from its database. The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials pertaining to the company.

The global Breast Pumps Market was worth USD 0.66 billion in the year 2012 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1.42 billion by 2022, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.18% during the forecast period. According to information published by UNICEF, there were almost 830 million women working in various industries in 2013. These women face constant pressure to resume work after giving birth and search for items which would assist them in balancing their priorities of work life. The market opportunity for breast feeding pumps incorporates the working ladies in both organized and chaotic segments, and furthermore ladies who remain at home. A portion of the drivers distinguished for Breast Pump Market incorporate the constant suggestion by the healthcare fraternity that children should be breastfed for a period of six months to one year. Additionally, the quick rise in the population of working women, lacking maternity leave period and surging requirement to fulfill nutritional levels are certain factors that are anticipated to boost the development of this market.

Major Key Player

• Linco Baby Merchandise Work’s Co.Ltd

• Philips AVENT

• Ameda Breastfeeding Solutions

• Büttner-Frank GmbH

• Lansinoh Laboratories

• Guangzhou Happy Baby Products Ltd

• Bailey Medical Engineering

• Whittlestone Inc

• MEDELA LLC

• Hygeia II Medical Group Inc

• Medela

The global Breast pumps market is segmented as follows-

By Product

• Closed System

• Open System

By Technology

• Electric

• Manual

• Battery Powered

By Application

• Hospital Grade

• Personal Use

By Region

• North America

o U.S

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o United Arab Emirates

o Others

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.1.1. Increasing Rate of Women Employment

3.2.1.2. Rising Government Initiatives

3.2.1.3. Development of Healthcare Infrastructure in Emerging Countries

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.2.1. High Cost of breast Pumps

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.3.1. Emerging Countries to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

4. Breast Pumps Market, By Product

5. Breast Pumps Market, By Application

6. Breast Pumps Market, By Region

7. Company Profiles

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

o What was the market size in 2012 and forecast from 2013 to 2022?

o What will be the industry market growth from 2013 to 2022?

o What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

o What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

o Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?

