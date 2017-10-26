Global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market was worth around USD 0.14 billion and is predicted to reach around USD 0.66 billion by 2022, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.38% during the projected period. An escalating number of patients in emergency departments and critical care, growing inclination towards point-of-care testing, rising need for blood gas testing, the introduction of innovative technologies and rising medical spending levels are few of the highly impacting factors of the global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers industry. Increasing geriatric population around the world is also anticipated to considerably bestow towards industry growth during the forecast years, by actuating prevalence rates of target diseases like cancer, respiratory disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes. Furthermore, the growth of multi-parameter monitoring device due to growing number of tests and rising demand for compact devices are projected to drive market growth during the forecast years. For example, approximates released by the WHO, recommend that the overall population concerning to the age group of 65 years and above is anticipated to increase from 7% to 16% during 2000 to 2050. Getting older is measured as among the utmost risk factors for the cancer development and other chronic illnesses and hence, the global geriatric population is anticipated to expand the user base.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

Portable and Benchtop analyzers are major product sections of the global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market. The benchtop analyzers are generally larger containing a display which is usually LCD, an opening to place in a sample tube or test strip, and a keypad to enroll information while handy analyzers are portable and assist bedside supervising. In 2014, the handy analyzers industry held the major share at around 60%. Benefits linked with portable analyzers like automation of tasks, portability and ease-of-use, self-monitoring ability, reduced manual errors, and low maintenance are some prominent factors assigning to the large industry share of the segment.

Market Classification

• Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market, By Product, Estimates and Forecast, 2012-2022 ($Billion)

• Portable

• Benchtop

• Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2012-2022 ($Billion)

• Electrolyte Analyzers

• Blood Gas Analyzers

• Combined

• Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market, By End User, Estimates and Forecast, 2012-2022 ($Billion)

• Point Of Care

• Central Laboratories

