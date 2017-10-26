The global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market was worth USD 3.69 billion in the year of 2012 and is expected to reach approximately USD 5.14 billion by 2022, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.04% during the forecast period. Automated test equipment market. Automated test equipment market size is balanced for growth due to rising implementation of System on Chip (SoC) and surging demand for consumer gadgets. Furthermore, expanding design complexity and the requirement for adequate testing are likewise anticipated to boost the demand over the conjecture time frame. Advancements in technology and growth of equipment that are cost-effective are key trends influencing the development of the market. Rising content of electronic in the automotive sector and penetration of smartphones is anticipated to positively influence the development of the market. Scaling down of gadgets has impelled the demand of ATE crosswise over application ranges including consumer electronics, defense, automotive, and IT and Telecom. Expansion of wireless network in emerging nations and advancements over the semiconductor producing processes are expected to give several opportunities to the development of this market in the upcoming years. These equipment provide advantages, for example, lessened cost, enhanced administrator ergonomics, testing repeatability, and upgraded item quality. Moreover, ATE empowers testing with reduced human mediation and is a practical alternative of high-volume testing.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

The application section contains defense, consumer, IT & Telecom, automotive, and others. In 2013, IT and telecom applications represented a generous piece of the overall industry. Low-end wireless test equipment is utilized for items that don’t have complex prerequisites, for example, power enhancers. High-end test equipment is utilized for gadgets which have a blend of testing prerequisites, which may incorporate testing of memory, management of power and mixed-signal in a single device. Expanding incorporation of electronic gadgets in the automotive sector is anticipated to fuel the segment demand in future. Expanding electronic circuitry in vehicles is because of strategies that command higher security frameworks, for example, land departure warning systems, airbags, and parking assistance; and interest for excitement frameworks, communication and navigation systems and features of comfort. Subsequently, the expanding content of electronic segments in a vehicle makes this an opportunity of development for the semiconductor sector. A few items that are progressively being utilized as a part of automobiles incorporate optoelectronics, microchips, analog ICs, logic, sensors, microcontrollers and memory.

Market Classification

• Automated Test Equipment Market, By Product, Estimates and Forecast, 2012-2022 ($Million)

• Memory Automated Test Equipment

• Discrete Automated Test Equipment

• Non-memory Automated Test Equipment

• Automated Test Equipment Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2012-2022 ($Million)

• Automotive

• Defense

• Consumer

• IT & Telecommunication

• Other Applications

Research Methodology

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.

Data Mining

Data is extensively collected through various secondary sources such as annual reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, and other corporate publications. We also refer trade magazines, technical journals, paid databases such as Factiva and Bloomberg, industry trade journals, scientific journals, and social media data to understand market dynamics and industry trends. Further, we also conduct primary research to understand market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and competitive scenario to build our analysis.

