Crystalmarketresearch.com published “Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market by Product, Procedure, Application and Technology – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast To 2022” from its database. The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials pertaining to the company.

In 2012, the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market was worth around USD 11.62 billion and is predicted to reach around USD 15.11 billion by 2022, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.39% during the projected period. Increasing occurrence of autoimmune diseases like type 1 diabetes in infants combined with the requirement for speedy diagnostics are the major factors driving the growth of the global market. Diagnostics and research institutes around the world are attempting initiatives in defiance with governmental organizations due to growing occurrence of autoimmune diseases and subsequent increase in overall healthcare expenditure. As per the data released by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), these diseases have been graded as among the leading ten disorders directing to escalating rate of mortality among females. Technological innovations and rising rates of lab automation are expected to boost the growth of the global market. Practitioners are implementing highly developed technology with the aim of conducting various tests at the same time with quicker and more specific outcome.

Major Key Player

• Fresenius Kabi (Fenwal)

• Haemonetics Corporation

• Terumo BCT Inc.

• Asahi Kasei Kuraray Medical Co. Ltd.

• HemaCare Corporation

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Therakos Inc.

Get complete access to Reports: http://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/autoimmune-disease-diagnostics-market

The global autoimmune disease diagnostics market is segmented as follows:

By Type

• Systemic Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics

o AnkylosingPondylitis

o Rheumatoid Arthritis

o Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

o Other Systemic Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics

• Localized Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics

o Type 1 Diabetes

o Multiple Sclerosis

o Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura

o Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis

o Other Localized Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics

Get Sample of this Report @ http://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC10282

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.1.1. Increasing Patient Awareness

3.2.1.2. Favorable Government Initiatives

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.2.1. Dearth of Skilled Professionals

3.2.3. Opportunities

4. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, By Product

5. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, By Application

6. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, By Region

7. Company Profiles

Buy Report @ http://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/checkout/282

About Us:

Crystal Market Research is a U.S. based market research and business intelligence company. Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.

Contact Us:

Judy

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282

Email: sales@crystalmarketresearch.com

Website: www.crystalmarketresearch.com