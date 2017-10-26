It’s uncommon for an aircraft engine to simply just stop working; there’s a reason or there’s a chain of events that cause a mechanical breakdown. There are certain components of the engine that fails and cause power loss. The most common ones are the crankshaft, main bearings, pistons, cylinders, magnetos and the connecting rods.

Usually, the bottom portion of the engine is pretty sturdy and solid to withstand a lot. The top part of the engine which includes the pistons, cylinders, valves, gears, etc. is a lot less sturdy. This is where the engine analyzer comes in handy. It does its part in catching problems with these more at risk components early on to save the engine from a bigger and more expensive destruction. An engine having a fix up as many times possible is common and many of the components aren’t replaced. This means they have to tolerate many TBOs (time between overhauls). If these components happen to fail, they usually do so early on in their life from either being defective or overheating.

The best types of Single Engine Data Analyzer are the ones that do long-term performance logging and allow data to be downloaded. Technicians can then create reports from this raw data. These reports are useful to look at and provide a visual of the engine’s condition. They also can show an in-depth look if something goes wrong or an accident happens.

The best kind of Aircraft Engine Analyzer is the one that displays cylinder head temperature (CHT) and exhaust gas temperature (EGT Gauge) on all present cylinders. Unlike the cheap model that will only read and display data on one cylinder which is usually the one that is closest to the firewall and becomes the hottest. When it comes to the ideal brand of engine analyzers, JP Instruments is the industry standard. Based in California, this company is a pioneer in the digital engine technology and equipment market.

The company has a large selection of single- and multi-engine analyzer. Their most advanced monitor is called the EDM-930 which is endorsed as the main flight gadget to use. With this device on board, you will be able to remove the old engine gauges and create more space in your panel. It does countless tasks such as tracking, recording and storing all engine data. This component also includes an interface to popular GPS models, alarms that can be programmed in multiple ways, Hobbs meter, fuel totalizers and a plenty of other important features. With this device, there will be no short sidedness in identifying the problem or taking the shortcut route in data collection.

