Douglas Design Studio is thrilled to announce that they have been honored to receive two awards at the 2017 International Design and Architecture Awards in London, England.

Toronto ON, October 25, 2017 — Douglas Design Studio is thrilled to announce that they have been honored to receive two awards at the 2017 International Design and Architecture Awards in London, England.

The awards ceremony for the International Design & Architecture Awards was held at the Dorchester hotel in London on September 22nd. Architects and designers from around the world attended the event and tens of thousands of votes were counted to decide the winners.

Of the 47 awards presented Douglas Design Studio was one of only 5 companies honoured with multiple wins. The awards were for ‘Interior Design Residential’ and ‘Kitchen Design’.

The awards were for a luxurious 17,000 square foot home is situated on the shores of expansive Lake Ontario. Our client desired a modern space that isn’t austere, resulting in a calm, airy and glamorous two-storey living room, while offering warmer more intimate spaces for family gatherings. We were also challenged to create a balance between classical and modern elements throughout, using bespoke furnishing to achieve this.

About Douglas Design Studio:

Douglas Design Studio is an award winning interior design firm based out of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. We believe that, whether casual or formal, elegant or edgy, your home’s interior must reflect who you are and how you live. We like to think of ourselves as lifestyle interpreters, and we’re both passionate and highly organized about that role. Along with infinite creativity, we bring both energy and order to your project. The result is an interior that is both comfortable and beautiful, filled with personal mementos, family pictures, treasured accessories and furniture pieces.

Contact:

Christina Ballarino

Director of Finance and Operations

Douglas Design Studio

317 Carlton St., Toronto ON M5A 2L8

416-538-4692 Ext 229

416-538-7157

marketing@douglasdesignstudio.com

http://www.douglasdesignstudio.com