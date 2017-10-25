Nike Magista Obra Shoes are often recognized as creative playmaking boots and are very popular among sports lovers across the world. Sport Kick is currently offering these Nike shoes at discount prices in their Black Friday Sale. With a 360 degree rotational traction, these shoes ensure a total ball control for soccer players.

Customers can choose from a wide collection of Nike Magista Obra Shoes, including the Nike Magista Obra II FG Pitch Dark shoes on the web store of Sport Kick. These sport cleats are available in different sizes, and a soccer player can choose a pair of Nike Magista Obra Shoes to have a superior control on the ball while playing football. These shoes feature the revolutionary 3D texture, which also make them stylish besides being functionally advantageous for players. These dark color boots are meant for players to improve their performance in the game.

The online store also brings the Nike Magista Obra II FG Soccer Cleats at discount prices. These soccer cleats offer a seamless fit for players with different feet sizes and feet constructions. The dynamic fit collar effortlessly creates a significant space for breathability, allowing players to enjoy their game with full speed and vigor. The shoes with a tongueless flyknit upper offer enough stretchability for players to remain comfortable while running, hitting or kicking the ball during the playtime.

All soccer players and soccer fans can explore the Nike Magista Obra II Tech Craft 2.0 FG cleats that the web store has in their stock. These shoes provide adequate support to one’s feet and the cable integrated laces lock the feet of the player to move swiftly with the ball at full speed. The 3D texture improves the touching experience with the ball with an increased touch area. The improved shoe design allows convenient forefoot movements for quick turns and an agile playmaking.

Sport Kick has Nike Magista Obra Shoes in a variety of styles and color combinations, and one can check their entire collection of Nike soccer cleats and can take advantage of the Black Friday Sale by visiting the website https://www.sport-kick.com

About Sport Kick

Sport Kick is an online sports shoe seller with featured products, including stuff from Nike, Adidas, Puma and New Balance. All shoes are from the leading brands and are designed to keep players at the top of their game. The online store offers a selection of cheap soccer cleats, perfect for players to enjoy their game on different playing surfaces. One can find all styles of Adidas, Nike and Puma soccer cleats listed here on sport-kick.com.