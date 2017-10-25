Semiconductors for Wireless Communications Market – In this report, the global Semiconductors for Wireless Communications market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Semiconductors for Wireless Communications for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

China

Europe

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

Global Semiconductors for Wireless Communications market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Semiconductors for Wireless Communications sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Texas Instruments Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

Broadcom Corp.

Altair Semiconductor Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Cellular Baseband Processors

Mobile Wi-Fi Chips

Bluetooth Transceivers

Global Positioning System (GPS) Receivers

Near-Field Communication Chips

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Semiconductors for Wireless Communications for each application, including

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Others

