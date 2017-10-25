San Diego, CA; 25, October 2017: The importance of a good key cutting service in a city like San Diego which has such a large and growing population cannot be emphasized enough. In such a busy and bustling city where everyone is in a hurry to get somewhere, it is common for people to lose their house keys and car keys and get locked out of their own apartment or car. So, it makes sense for Local San Diego residents to get a spare key or two made of the house keys or car keys just to avoid getting into such situations.

Prestige Locksmith is a family owned locksmith company based in San Diego. The company is well known for their key cutting service. Recently, Prestige Locksmith built a modern new facility for key cutting equipped with specialized equipment for laser key cutting.

Shy Lavy, a spokesperson for Prestige Locksmith said at a media event organized by the company: “We have invested heavily in modern key cutting equipment in our San Diego workshop. We are now able to provide high precision key cutting using advanced technologies such as laser key cutting. We are able to cut a range of keys from the most basic keys to coded automotive keys in minutes. Our expert San Diego locksmiths will cut any key with a high degree of accuracy, and make sure that the key fits into your lock perfectly. They are capable of cutting keys even if you’ve lost them. So you can always hire our services to create a new set of keys.”

Mr. Lavy added that her company had a mobile locksmith workshop as well, which allowed them to offer key cutting services on location. “You are welcome to use our 24/7 hotline 858-353-7430 and call us anytime, any day should you need to get a set of keys cut for your home, apartment, car or business. We will be sure to dispatch out technicians to your location within 45 minutes of your call. We are also offering special discounted rates for all order for the rest of 2017.”

About Prestige Locksmith:

Prestige Locksmith is a San Diego locksmith company that provides a range of locksmith services that includes everything from commercial locksmith service to key cutting and everything in between. They have been operating since 2005. Visit their website http://sandiegocitylocksmith.com to know more about the company.

For Media Contact:

Company: Prestige Locksmith

Address: 3342 Kettner Bivd,

San Diego, CA 92101

Phone: (858) 353-7430

Email: info@sandiegocitylocksmith.com

Website: http://sandiegocitylocksmith.com