Pearl Academy and Amazon announced its exclusive initiative to showcase graduating students’ and alumni’s creations at the recently launched ‘The Designer Boutique’ at Amazon.in. As Pearl Academy celebrates its 25 years of nurturing creative minds, this tie up is special for budding designers who would now get the platform to take their creations to millions of customers across the country. This comes as a part of Amazon Fashion’s move to democratize designer-wear in India and bring it to customers’ doorsteps with an ease of shopping on Amazon.in.

The Designer Boutique at Amazon.in brings together an eclectic mix of designers and designs, making Amazon.in the go-to destination for emerging, established and upcoming designers. The boutique, uniquely positioned to provide affordability and accessibility to customers, houses pret collections from over 50 designers and offers a direct opportunity to explore new and upcoming talent in the country. Starting from INR 1500 to 30000, The Designer Boutique at Amazon.in offers 12,000 products for both women and men across apparels, accessories and footwear

The boutique will be refreshed constantly with increased selection, adding hundreds of budding and talented young designers from Pearl Academy to make their collections more visible and easily discoverable.

Nandita Abraham, CEO, Pearl Academy, said, It gives us immense pride to announce our tie-up with Amazon India. For the last 25 years it has been our constant endeavour to provide the best of platforms and opportunities to our students and help further their career goals. This opportunity will act as a launch pad for young designers and alumni to showcase their creations at amazon.in.

Head of Amazon Fashion, Mr Arun Sirdeshmukh said, “The Designer Boutique at Amazon.in offers an opportunity for emerging and established designers to present their creations to customers across the country in numbers that cannot be matched by any single store, thus allowing them to focus on their core products and inherent creative talent. We are excited to tie up with Pearl Academy and we want their talented alumni to leverage our investments in technology and infrastructure to unlock the true potential of their products. Our endeavour is to make designer-wear available, affordable and accessible so customers can easily discover and enjoy shopping for their favourite designers under one roof”, he added.