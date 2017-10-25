HoolaTV, is pleased to announce that they are now global with over 50 British TV channels worldwide. The service was launched on September 15 2017. HoolaTV is now available on the web or via the App stores for iOS and Android. It is not yet another streaming company but a revolutionary TV service using a proprietary place-shifting technology allowing viewers from all around the world to access British Television from any device. This service is one of its kinds because it is utilising a Cloud technology allowing the user a quality experience on a one to one self-serve stream basis. A catch-up service is also due for release in the coming weeks to truly allow you to watch what you want, whenever you choose on whatever device suits you.

HoolaTV allows every user to use his or her own communications gateway along with a tuner for streaming their favorite shows. They will individually receive a signal that they select via a place shifting service of their own. There is no need for additional installations such as set-top-box or other hardware. It is so portable that anyone can watch it from any part of the world without any plugins.

The HoolaTv Spokesperson said “With all of the technological advancements being made in our world every single day, we decided to pool our talents and resources and create a cloud based television service that is innovative, accessible affordable and we believe that people should be able to freely access their television with what they want to watch from wherever they travel”, This is exactly what HoolaTV does, the spokesperson further adds. “Registered users can now get a free package with 5 channels; or an essential package with 20 channels priced at $3.99; or the most popular choice is the ultimate package with over 50 channels priced at only $5.99.

The best thing is that there are no contracts or no upfront credit card payments needed and currently HoolaTV is offering their Ultimate package on a free trial basis. They can test and try the service on the website and watch the best British TV shows free for a week. So, for those who are looking for unsurpassed video quality with no buffering, simple to use service, download this app today or visit the website to try it for free.

To try HoolaTV for free visit http://hoolatv.com/

About HoolaTV:

HoolaTV, http://hoolatv.com/ is a British freeview TV that allows viewers watch the very best of British TV from any part of the world.

Contact:

HoolaTV

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HoolaTV/

Website: http://hoolatv.com/