Get a taste of the Nawabi Food at ‘Oudh-E-Jahan’ at Spice Art, Crowne Plaza New Delhi Rohini. Enjoy a blend of aromatic and delicious delicacies influenced by the flavours representing a symbol of royalty and opulence. Preserving the Cuisine known for maintaining the richness of the Mughal Food, our Chefs invite you to Indulge in an aura of the aromatic spices and slow fire cooking with a twist.
Get delighted by a unique compilation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies reflecting the culinary legacy of the legendary region and relish dishes like Paneer Hazratganj, Sugandhi Mahi Tikka, Chukunder Ki Kheer and many more from Chef Hardev & his Team.
NAME: Oudh-E-Jahan @ Crowne Plaza New Delhi Rohini
DATE: 26th October – 05th November, 2017
VENUE: Spice Art, Crowne Plaza New Delhi Rohini
TIME: Lunch – 12:30p.m. To 3:30p.m.
Dinner- 7:00p.m. To 11:00p.m.
PRICE : Lunch Buffet- 1349/- + Taxes
Dinner Buffet- 1699/- + Taxes
Sunday Brunch – 1449/- + Taxes
Saturday & Sunday Dinner Buffet – 1849/- + Taxes
