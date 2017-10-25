Mazekaro.com under the flagship of Glossus Infotech Private Limited has been an innovative business initiative for all, with the theme that everyone should concentrate on the work of his or her choice while the respective human resource assistance from the portal will take care of their necessary and preferred work or services, in the ecommerce segment to which provides a platform for everyone to join for benefits as per strength and choice. If one needs any assistance, the pool of mazekaro.com team is there to look for assistance. If one if looking to expand his or her working hand, the person just has to reach mazekaro.com which provides nature of work based human force assistance. If one if bogged down by the workload and is looking after some form of assistance, that person can always reach mazekaro.com for all sorts of assistance.

Mazekaro.com was founded by the visionary entrepreneur in Ahmedabad with years of varied experience of startups, corporate and public sector, Diwaker Singh, with an aim to engage each and every person with his or her own skill sets to earn from them and contribute to the society as a whole. The founder believes that each and every person in this world is unique and everyone is blessed with unique skills sets where they are unbeatable and it is just a matter of recognizing the individual strengths and working on it to raise the individual socio economic status which in turn will raise the society as a whole and most importantly, it will engage each and everyone in some form or other. With this vision, the founder came up with an engaging platform for everyone who will have space for every person and every skill sets to flourish and be counted in the world as a whole. Since its conceptualization, it has been progressing in the society as a whole to engage one and all for the common goal of self and whole progress. Since its conceptualization, the founder has been striving to expand in the nation by offering various business opportunities in addition to its making its presence felt in other segments and areas.

The portal, mazekaro.com has managed to expand its feather in the segment of legal, beauty, management, economic, socioeconomic, laundry, teaching, plumbing, marketing, liasioning, hospitality, pest control, cars and bikes, civil contractor, computer repair, software services, event management, emergency services, charted accountant, creative content writing, psychological counseling, doctor, fitness, dietician, painting, electrical, carpentry, academics, information technologies services, sales, home cleaning, public relation, private tuition, appliance repair, technical advisor, company secretary, facility management, project management consultancy etc. Mazekaro.com has not limited itself to these verticals only and is slowly expanding its other fins depending on the requirement and feedback of people as the portal aims to work for the people, by the people and with the people. So from now onwards, we do not have to waste our time and strength by being idle and rather engage ourselves based on our preference, mood, interest, strength and time to benefit and contribute our share and thereby setting up our individual vertical of workforce.