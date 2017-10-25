According to a new report Global Live Chat Software Market, published by KBV research, the Global Live Chat Software Market size is expected to reach $987.3 million by 2023, rising at a market growth of 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Live Chat Software Customer Service Live Chat Systems Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 6.3 % during the forecast period.

The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.1% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Informational Service Live Chat Systems Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.7% during (2017 – 2023).

The Retail & Ecommerce market holds the largest market share in Global Live Chat Software Market by End User in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 6.4 % during the forecast period. The BFSI market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Media & Entertainment market would garner market size of $118.5 million by 2023.

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Live Chat Software Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of LogMeIn, Inc., LivePerson, Inc., Zendesk, SnapEngage, Livechat, Inc., Olark, Kayako, Inc., Freshdesk, Inc., Woopra, Inc., and Provide Support LLC.

Full report – https://kbvresearch.com/live-chat-software-market/

