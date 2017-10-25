Tata Crucible Quiz started in 2004 as a knowledge initiative by the Tata Group. It is a quiz competition conducted across 25 cities and after a grueling competition that goes through three rounds – Preliminaries, Regional Finals, and Zonal Finals; 8 teams from various cities are selected to participate at the national level. For the first time a team from Jaipur reached the national finals.

An education-technology startup Handa Education Services Pvt Ltd represented by Ravi Handa and Amit Singh Rawat took Jaipur to the national stage. Handa Education is the company behind the website www.handakafunda.com They provide online coaching courses for CAT, Banking, and various other competitive exams. In the Jaipur round, 6 teams selected for the regional finals. HandaKaFunda.com beat Taj Hotels, Infosys, and others to qualify for the North Zone. In the North Zone finals, HandaKaFunda.com scored more than NTPC, Indian Oil, and Hindustan Unilever to reach the National Finals of the quiz.

Giri ‘Pickbrain’ Balasubramanium, quizmaster for the event, encouraged the effort coming from a startup and making it to the national stage. He remarked, “HandaKaFunda.com were probably the most relaxed team on the stage and that perhaps lead them to reaching this stage.” Ravi Handa, who represented Handa Education, is also one of the founders of the online coaching website. When asked about the event and his preparation, he remarked – “I started quizzing when I was in college in IIT Kharagpur and I have tried to remain active. It becomes difficult to find time for your hobbies when you are running a startup. The fact that we have an online GK course helps us keep in touch.”

The team from Handa Education can be reached on handa@handakafunda.com / 9982352632 for any further information about the event.