Alternative asset manager, Breakwater, continues to build senior leadership ranks to support its growth.

Los Angeles, CA, USA., October 25, 2017 — Breakwater Management, LLC (“Breakwater”) is pleased to announce two senior hires, Darrick Geant as Managing Director and Joe Kaczorowski as Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer. Both Mr. Geant and Mr. Kaczorowski will serve on the firm’s investment committee. Based in Los Angeles, Breakwater is a private investment firm that specializes in direct debt and equity investments in leading lower middle market companies. Breakwater has been investing since 2009 through its Credit Opportunities Fund and co-investment vehicles.

Mr. Geant is focused on the origination, execution and monitoring of Breakwater’s investments. Prior to joining Breakwater, Mr. Geant was a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, where he co-led its middle market leveraged finance group. Prior to this, Mr. Geant worked at Barclays Capital, where he helped found the Los Angeles office and build the firm’s North American leveraged finance platform. Earlier in his career, Mr. Geant worked at DLJ/Credit Suisse as an investment banker focused on capital markets and advisory transactions.

Mr. Kaczorowski is responsible for financial, legal, tax and general administration of Breakwater, its funds and its portfolios. He also serves as Head of Portfolio Management and as Breakwater’s Chief Compliance Officer. Before joining Breakwater, Mr. Kaczorowski was the President of Grosvenor Park Media, an alternative lender focused on the media and entertainment industry. Before this, Mr. Kaczorowski served as President and Chief Financial Officer of HOB Entertainment, a private equity-sponsored music and hospitality company that was successfully sold to Live Nation Entertainment. Mr. Kaczorowski began his career with Kenneth Leventhal & Company, a leading national CPA firm. In addition, he has served on the Board of Directors for two publicly-traded companies, Napster and Roxio.

Eric Beckman, Managing Partner of Breakwater, commented, “We’ve known both Darrick and Joe for many years, and are excited to have such talented professionals join our team.” Managing Partner Saif Mansour added, “Darrick’s extensive leverage finance experience and Joe’s deep finance and operating expertise, both within investment firms and at private companies, will be hugely additive to Breakwater’s business.”

About Breakwater Management, LLC:

Breakwater Management is a private investment firm that provides flexible debt and equity capital to growing lower middle market companies. The firm aligns itself with committed management teams, owners, and sponsors, providing creative financing solutions tailored to meet individual borrower needs. Breakwater’s senior investment team has over 55 years of private company investing experience and has built the firm on a deep commitment to integrity, partnership and growth.

