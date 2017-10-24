Grand Prarie, TX – Oct. 22, 2017 – Victory Royal Church, a multi-racial church, is pleased to announce the launch of their new website, http://victoryroyalchurch.org.

The new website has all of their information and services. Included on the stylish site are photo galleries, information about services, and now the ability to send a prayer request for loved ones.

When not physically attending sermons in person at the church, members and guests of the church can also visit the website to find all the latest information about what’s going on in the community. Whether it’s finding events for fellowship or becoming a Victory Royal Church Covenant Member, attendees have the ability to stay up-to-date.

Multi-Racial Church

They also have a feature for upcoming events, and they plan to host sermons on the site in the near future!

The church welcomes everyone. They say, “Everyone is most welcomed and highly valued regardless of language, nationality, culture or color. ” More and more in troubling times, everyone can use a place to go to find gospel preaching and send out a prayer request in Jesus’s names.

That’s why the new website for Victory Royal Church is vital. According to church leaders, Victory Royal Church is “devoted to real God, real people, and real worship.”

English is the official language of the site. According to leaders, “This allows for unity, easy communication, common understanding, and acceptance in view of our multi-ethnic and linguistic diversity.”

The church also plans to use the site to lend support and identify with other people as a way of reaching out to the community devoid of partiality. They maintain that all of their missions are united in the blood of Jesus Christ.

The site was developed by Click4Corp.com, Victory Royal Church encourages all to visit their site.

Founded in 1999 by God’s servants Pastors Bayo and Joan Adeku, Victory Royal Church is affiliated with Victory Royal Church in Oklahoma. They also have a covenant partnership with Kenneth and Gloria Copland Ministries in Fort-Worth, Texas, and Christ for the Nations International in Dallas, Texas.

The ministry is a proud supporter of other ministries as well, both in the Prarie, Texas area and around the globe. Visitors can find out more about the church and their ministry at victoryroyalchurch.org.

Also, feel free to contact Victory Royal Church for more information at (972) 264-9494.

SOURCE: Victory Royal Church