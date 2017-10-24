Singapore, Singapore ( Webnewswire ) October 24, 2017 – Sandhurst Consultancy Pte Ltd, one of the fastest growing companies specialised in Singapore company formation and setup, revealed the basics, benefits and more on incorporating a private limited company to budding entrepreneurs. The company also emphasised how they assist both locals and foreign nationals in establishing their business.

A spokesperson for the service stated, “A private limited company will have a separate legal entity and has the right to own properties. Furthermore, a private company follows perpetual succession, which means the company’s life isn’t dependent on the longevity of their members, shareholders, directors or employees. Such companies should also have at least one shareholder and one director, and not more than 50 shareholders.”

Some advantages of a private limited company include limited liability for shareholders, meaning the personal properties of a shareholder remain secure in the event of a company’s failure. The ownership of a company can also be easily transferred by selling or transferring shares. Perpetual succession is also another added advantage of a private limited company.

Sandhurst Consultancy Pte Ltd has been at the forefront of company incorporation in Singapore. Their experts have been offering a comprehensive range of services that suit both start-ups and small & medium enterprises at the same time. Their service will include a detailed analysis of the requirements set forth by an entrepreneur, which will be utilised for company formation. This let their clients save enough time and money in the future.

The company also enlisted the important requirements of a private limited company, which includes the appointment of at least one shareholder and one director, a unique business name that shouldn’t be registered in the the Accounting & Corporate Regulatory Authority, a registered Singaporean address, a minimum paid capital of S$1, and availing permits in addition.

“Basically, we incorporate companies, you deal with the experts directly, not the front line staff. Then we make sure the company comply with the law. If you need a pass to reside here, we will apply one for you. We then make sure that you write up the books in time. If you do not know how to do this, we can and will do it for you, for a fee of course. We then file your taxes,” clarified the spokesperson.

