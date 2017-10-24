Pointe Claire, Quebec (webnewswire ) October 23, 2017 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, received the ‘Triple Crown’ of 2016 awards from Vishay in the Americas.

Robert Miller, the founder and President of Future Electronics, praised the Future Electronics team after the company was named Passives Distributor of the Year 2016, Semiconductor Distributor of the Year 2016 and Full Service Distributor of the Year 2016 at the Electronic Distribution Show (EDS) in Las Vegas.

“Future Electronics and Vishay have had a close and mutually rewarding partnership for many years,” said David Valetta, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Vishay. “These awards are well deserved in recognition of outstanding support for Vishay and for superior business performance, and I thank Future for their efforts and commitment.”

“This is a truly fantastic achievement and we are very proud to have been honored by the Vishay management team. It has been a collaborative effort between our Marketing, Sales, Engineering and Operational teams. It also would not have been possible without the management support from Vishay. They have led from the top and pushed the message of support down to their teams in sales and within the product divisions,” said Karim Yasmine, Vice-President of Supplier Development for Future Electronics.

Robert Miller founded Future Electronics in 1968 with a mission to Delight the Customer, and considers employees the company’s “greatest asset.”

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

