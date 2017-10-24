Mumbai: Godrej India Culture Lab is proud to present Performing Protest: Staging Change through Art, an event that will explore questions such as ‘How does art help in configuring spaces of dissent?’ ‘Can different forms of expression create new imaginations and possibilities for a better future?’

Three incredible speakers – Fathima Nizaruddin, Sofia Ashraf, and Mohammad Muneem Nazir – will talk about using their art forms in powerful ways to change society. They will discuss their working processes and the nature of their engagement with the idea of protest.

Through these discussions, screenings and performances, the event will initiate a conversation about how art works together with marches, hunger strikes and other forms of resistance to help create change.

This event is free and open for all

Date: 27th October, 2017

Venue: Auditorium, (First Floor)

Godrej ONE, Vikhroli (East)

(Entry from Eastern Express Highway)

RSVP: indiaculturelab@godrejinds.com.

Visit: http://indiaculturelab.org/events/special-events/performing-protest-staging-change-through-art/