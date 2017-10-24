Neousys launched its new Nuvo-5501 series of ultra-compact fanless embedded computers, featuring Intel® 6th-Gen Core™ i7/i5 processors and the H110 chipset. It is one of smallest fanless computer with Intel® 6th-Gen LGA socket and front-accessible I/O.

Neousys Technology today launched its new Nuvo-5501 series of ultra-compact fanless embedded computers, featuring Intel® 6th-Gen Core™ i7/i5/i3 processors and the H110 chipset. It is one of smallest fanless computer with Intel® 6th-Gen LGA socket and front-accessible I/O.

Based on Intel® Skylake platform, Nuvo-5501 is designed to provide cutting-edge performance and reliable operation in extreme and confined environment. Its LGA 1151 socket offers users the flexibility to select a 35W CPU from 6th-Gen Intel® Core™ i to Celeron® processors to suit your application needs.

Nuvo-5501 features front-accessible I/O design and has rich I/O ports that features 3x GbE, 4x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, 4x COM, 1x VGA, 1x DVI-D, 8-CH isolated DI and 8-CH isolated DO. It also supports an extended operating temperature ranging from -25°C to 70°C and a wide DC power input voltage range from 8 to 35 VDC with dimensions measuring just 221 (W) x 173 (H) x 76 (D) mm. For extended module availability, Nuvo-5501 also has an internal mini-PCIe socket to support WIFI and IoT applications.

“A cost-effective solution, Nuvo-5501 utilizes Intel® 6th-Gen LGji3A socket platform. Its specifications and design are ideal for most applications and is fully tested for 24/7 operation in harsh environments.”, said Chris Ni, Product Director at Neousys Technology.

