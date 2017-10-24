McGraw Hill Education India, a learning science company, launched the e-book of India 2017 YEARBOOK for UPSC, State Civils and other competitive examinations preparation. India 2017 Yearbook, written by Mr. Rajiv Mehrishi, Comptroller and Auditor General of India and Ex-Home Secretary of India, is a complete compilation of current affairs of the country. The e-book was unveiled by the honorable Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Smt. Vasundhara Raje, Mr. Rajiv Mehrishi and Director of K-12 Product, McGraw Hill Education India, Tanmoy Roychowdhury.

The e-Book includes a plethora of information on important dignitaries, state policy, public schemes and important data related to demographics, trade, economy and many other areas. Additional articles were contributed by a leading group of intellectuals, academics and civil servants, including: Srimati Vasundhara Raje (Chief Minister, Rajasthan), Dr. Arvind Panagariya (Former Vice Chairperson NITI Aayog), Sri Kamal Kishore (member, NDMA), Dr. Rajiv Kumar (Vice Chairperson, NITI Aayog) and Dr. Ila Patnaik (Former Principal Economic Adviser, Government of India), Ruchir Sharma (Chief Global Strategist, Morgan Stanley), Amitabh Kant (CEO, NITI Aayog), and Dr. Arvind Subramanian (Chief Economic Adviser, Government of India). This resource has been developed to help students learn a wide range of perspectives on various subjects and includes updated information through March 2017.

The e-book is available on Google Play Store and Ignitor for easy access and purchase in India and across the world. The e-Book can also be used in offline mode once it is downloaded through the app. The e-book comes with a linked TOC (table of content) feature, which makes it easy to navigate from one page to another. Another salient feature of the e-book includes a “re-flowable Epub” format that allows the e-book to adapt to any screen size. Also available on Android and Windows devices, the e-book can be read on laptop, phone or tablet without hassle. Added features include linked footnote references and a highlighter for key notes, which lets readers revisit and revise content effectively.

Launching the e version of India 2017 Yearbook, Smt. Vasundhara Raje, Hon’ble chief minister of Rajasthan said, “India 2017 YEARBOOK is a must have book for all. The book doesn’t just serve civil services aspirants but also people from different walks of life such as bureaucrats, corporate, business or journalists. It is simple yet highly informative. I congratulate Mr. Mehrishi and McGraw Hill Education India on the launch of e version of the book. I hope the fruitful association continues further for the good.” The chief minister was impressed with the technology employed to make the e version of the book all the more adaptable to civil service aspirants.

Speaking at the e-book launch of the India 2017 Yearbook, Mr. Rajiv Mehrishi, the author and Comptroller and Auditor General of India, said, “The new generation is more open to new technology and wants things faster. The launch of the e-version of the book will facilitate easy purchase and download of the India 2017 Yearbook online. Instead of waiting for a printed book to be delivered, students can access the e-book conveniently. Moreover, e-books are more easily updated and upgraded. I hope this proves to be a useful tool when preparing for civil services and other competitive exams. I wish all the aspirants success in their pursuit of excellence.”

Present on the occasion, Tanmoy Roychowdhury, McGraw Hill Education, Director K-12 Product, said “McGraw Hill Education India is dedicated to bringing the best preparation materials for the UPSC, state civil services and other competitive exams. India 2017 Yearbook is an essential preparation tool for civil services aspirants, and we hope to make the book easily accessible to a larger market through the launch of its e-version. The e-book offers convenience and saves time.” He added, “It is an honor to have Mr. Mehrishi as an author of the book. I am confident the e-book India 2017 Yearbook will offer the strong guidance for candidates.”

India 2017 YEARBOOK is published annually and provides information on the current affairs of the Indian Union, including facts on Indian policy, political systems, the Indian Constitution and states, international relations and recent issues like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and demonetization.

This book is considered to be an essential resource for UPSC Prelims and provides assistance to students, who are preparing for state civil services and other competitive examinations.

About the Author

Sri Rajiv Mehrishi is the Comptroller and Auditor General of India and a former Home Secretary of India. He is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of 1978 batch belonging to the Rajasthan cadre. He did his schooling at St. Xavier’s School Jaipur and his graduate and post-graduate from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, where he also taught for a brief period. He holds a degree in business administration from Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow, UK.

He has previously been Principal Secretary, Finance, Government of Rajasthan, Chief Secretary, Rajasthan and Finance Secretary, Government of India. He is the only IAS officer ever to have held all three posts: Chief Secretary of a state, as well as Finance and Home Secretary, Government of India.

Rajiv Mehrishi is known to think “out-of-the-box” and has a penchant for reforms. As Transport Commissioner, Rajasthan, he re-wrote the laws related to taxes on vehicles, which became a model for the rest of the country. As Joint Secretary Company Affairs, he wrote the first draft of a new, shortened Companies Act, which was associated with the enactment of the new Competition Act. As Chief Secretary, Rajasthan, he piloted amendments in the labor laws, which gave an impetus to the process of labor reforms in the country, and as Finance Secretary, he gave a push towards the reform of the bond markets in India and setting up the Monetary Policy Committee. He is one of the authors of the General Studies Manual brought out annually by McGraw Hill Education India to aid students in Civil Services preparation; this is a book that has, for many years, been a best-selling product in its segment.