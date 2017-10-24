Crystalmarketresearch.com published “ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market by Product and Application – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast To 2025” from its database. The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials pertaining to the company.

The global ENT and bronchoscopy devices market is expected to be around $30 billion by 2025. This can be primarily attributed to number of factors such growing incidences of ENT disorders, rapidly increasing geriatric population, and growing awareness related to availability of treatment devices. Disorders related to the ear such as hearing loss constitute a considerable share of ENT disorders. According to the National Institute of Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), 2 to 3 among every 1,000 children in the U.S. are born with detectable level of hearing impairment in one or both ears. Hearing aids and hearing implants are used to treat the hearing impaired patients. While hearing aids amplify the incoming sound, implants transform sound into electrical signals that stimulate the patient’s auditory nerve.

Major Key Player

Starkey Hearing Technologies

Smith & Nephew PLC

Olympus Corporation

Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. Kg

Hoya Corporation (Pentax Medical)

Sivantos Pte. Ltd.

Medtronic PLC

Oticon Medical

Endoservice

Maxer Endoscopy

Sopro-Comeg (Acteon Group)

William Demant Holding A/S

Entellus Medical Inc.

Johnson & Johnson (Acclarent, Inc.)

Sonova Holding AG

MED-EL

OPTOMIC ESPANA S.A.

IntriCon Corporation

GN Store Nord A/S

Cochlear Limited

ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Segmentation:

By Product:

• Endoscopes

o Flexible Endoscopes

 Nasopharyngoscopes

 Pharyngoscopes

 Rhinoscopes

 Laryngoscopes

o Rigid Endoscopes

 Sinuscopes

 Otoscopes

o Bronchoscopes

o Hearing Screening Devices

• Surgical ENT & Bronchoscopy Devices

o Radiofrequency Devices

o Powered Surgical Instruments

o Handheld Instruments

 Otology Instruments

 Rhinology Instruments

 Head & Neck Surgical Instruments

 Laryngeal Instruments

 Other Handheld Instruments

o Image-Guided Surgery Systems

o Balloon Sinus Dilation Devices

o ENT Lasers

o Nasal Stents

o Bronchial/Tracheal Stents

o Ear Tubes

• Hearing Care Devices

o Hearing Implants

 Middle Ear Implants

 Bone-Anchored Hearing Systems (BAHS)

 Cochlear Implants

 Auditory Brainstem Implants

o Hearing Aids

 Canal Hearing Aids

 Behind-the-Ear (BTE) Aids

 Receiver-in-the-Ear (RITE)

 In-the-Ear Aids

By End User:

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

• Home Use

• Hospitals & Clinics

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Share Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Increasing Incidence of Joint Related Disorders

3.3.1.2. Rising Geriatric Population Around the World

3.3.1.3. Increasing Patient Preference Towards Leading an Active Lifestyle

3.3.1.4. Increasing Incidence of Obesity and Diabetes

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. High Cost of Extremity Reconstruction Procedures

3.3.2.2. Stringent Regulatory Approval Policies

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Emerging Markets to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

4. ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market, By Product

5. ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market, By Application

6. ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market, By Region

7. Company Profiles

